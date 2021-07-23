dForce (DF) One Day Volume Tops $4.41 Million

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One dForce coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce has a total market cap of $14.46 million and $4.41 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dForce has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00047730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.05 or 0.00840460 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

dForce Profile

DF is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official website is dforce.network . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

