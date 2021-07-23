Diamond Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00006124 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and $24,564.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001817 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00091430 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,615,259 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

