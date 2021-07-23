DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,711,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,732,558 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $27,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,272,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,359 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,450,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.