Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $4,172,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 231.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 969,985 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 461,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 79.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 290,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

DSX stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

