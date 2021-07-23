DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DiaSorin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS:DSRLF opened at $201.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.49. DiaSorin has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $232.00.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

