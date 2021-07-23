DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DSRLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DiaSorin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of DSRLF opened at $201.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.48. DiaSorin has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.49.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

