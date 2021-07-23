DigiMax Global (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Shares Down 7.6%

DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF)’s share price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 32,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 383,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DigiMax Global in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

DigiMax Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBKSF)

DigiMax Global Inc, a technology company, provides advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various industries and verticals in Canada. Its products include Projected Personality Interpreter that empowers organizations with comparative insight for enhance hiring decisions, reducing employment attrition, and improving workplace culture; and CryptoDivine.ai, a crypto price-trend indicator app.

