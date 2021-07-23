Digitalcoin (DGC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $289,806.24 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 167.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,106.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,004.75 or 0.06243980 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.41 or 0.01349905 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00366373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00134920 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.39 or 0.00608576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.58 or 0.00381774 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.46 or 0.00287990 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,595,641 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

