Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. On average, analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DCOM opened at $30.84 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCOM. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

