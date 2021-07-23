Dimecoin Price Down 10% Over Last Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $32.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002135 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00101686 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

