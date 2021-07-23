Dimecoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.32 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $387.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 304.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003380 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00099737 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

