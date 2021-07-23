Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 17,208 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,722,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.53% of Heritage Commerce worth $33,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

