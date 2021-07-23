Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 460,084 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,679,225 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,084 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.60% of U.S. Silica worth $32,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,348 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,528 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 3.25. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

