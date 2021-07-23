Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 57,257 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.22% of Vericel worth $31,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rollins Financial bought a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $52.84 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $68.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 660.58 and a beta of 2.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,079. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

