Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 92,907 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Barrick Gold worth $33,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,753,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,832 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,120,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,158 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $534,888,000 after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $247,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 63.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $151,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,758 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.36.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.03.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.