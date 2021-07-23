Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 16,990 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.24% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $33,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $129.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $365,895.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,461. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

