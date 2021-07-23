Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,779,991 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779,991 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.10% of OPKO Health worth $31,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 333.3% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,602.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.76. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

