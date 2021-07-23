Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.67% of AppFolio worth $32,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AppFolio by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,576,000 after buying an additional 286,659 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $39,035,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $40,493,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,387,000 after buying an additional 216,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 206,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,171,000 after buying an additional 118,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF opened at $139.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.21. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $186.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.10.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 49.58%. The business had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,555,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APPF shares. DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

