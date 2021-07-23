Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,273,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,181 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.16% of OneSpan worth $31,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in OneSpan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 363,206 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $984.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.89 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. OneSpan’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSPN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $320,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 35,081 shares of company stock valued at $883,961 over the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

