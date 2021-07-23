Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.93% of HCI Group worth $32,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,738,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter valued at $652,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter valued at $317,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $822.77 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $94.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.