Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $35,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $72.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.70. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDY. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.

