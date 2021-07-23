Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $35,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $72.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.70. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.46.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDY. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.
