Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,835 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.27% of DMC Global worth $33,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,855,000 after acquiring an additional 182,968 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,002,000 after acquiring an additional 118,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth about $2,816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in DMC Global by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,673 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $47.17 on Friday. DMC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.39. The company has a market cap of $882.46 million, a P/E ratio of -138.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

