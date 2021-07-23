Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $32.71 Million Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of Shaw Communications worth $32,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,623,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,554,000 after buying an additional 135,560 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,704,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,780,000 after buying an additional 1,344,457 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,510,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,353,000 after buying an additional 3,291,412 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,288,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,269,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,269,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,028,000 after buying an additional 766,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0797 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

