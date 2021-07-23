Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $33.24 Million Stock Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,715,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,031 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.11% of International Seaways worth $33,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSW opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a market cap of $464.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

