Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $33.40 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,385,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,624 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of NiSource worth $33,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,829,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,929,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after buying an additional 3,049,628 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,904,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,236,000 after buying an additional 1,753,866 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,799,000 after buying an additional 962,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,990,000 after buying an additional 821,829 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eric L. Butler acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NYSE NI opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.30. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

