Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $33.75 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,232 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.26% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $33,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

