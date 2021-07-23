Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $34.66 Million Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 107,268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.80% of CVR Energy worth $34,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVI shares. decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

