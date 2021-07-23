Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $35.07 Million Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,511 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.23% of QuinStreet worth $35,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QNST. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,450,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 355,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,725,000 after buying an additional 168,046 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 11.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after buying an additional 147,200 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 18.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after buying an additional 86,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $1,731,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.17. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $982.30 million, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.91.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $42,992.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,875,007.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

