Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $35.20 Million Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,338 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.23% of SITE Centers worth $35,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SITE Centers by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 41,498 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITC opened at $14.98 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -749.00 and a beta of 1.74.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SITC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

