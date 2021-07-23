Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Incyte worth $33,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Incyte by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $78.62 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $107.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

