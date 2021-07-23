Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,468,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.87% of Genworth Financial worth $31,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 55.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 808,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 286,789 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 103.1% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,621,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,665,000 after acquiring an additional 67,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.95.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

In other Genworth Financial news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares in the company, valued at $381,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

