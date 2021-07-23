Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 5,379 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.48% of Change Healthcare worth $32,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 316.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 601,732 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975,953 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

