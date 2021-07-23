Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,018 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.08% of Neenah worth $35,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Neenah in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 6.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NP opened at $48.01 on Friday. Neenah, Inc. has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Neenah

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

