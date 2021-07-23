Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,229 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.17% of Rocky Brands worth $32,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCKY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 500 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,813 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

