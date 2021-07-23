Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,884,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.61% of Urban Edge Properties worth $31,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UE. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,844,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,510,000. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,002,000 after acquiring an additional 859,981 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $6,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

UE opened at $18.73 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.14 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. Research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

