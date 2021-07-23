Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,829 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,829 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.22% of Chase worth $35,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chase by 0.3% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Chase by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Chase by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Chase by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chase by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $93.84 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, Director John H. Derby III sold 1,200 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $133,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,031. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 300 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $35,766.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,884.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $278,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

