Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 118,920 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118,920 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.52% of CEVA worth $32,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 7.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 96.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CEVA alerts:

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $989.86 million, a P/E ratio of -206.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 141.30 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.47.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.