Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 164,504 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 164,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.82% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $32,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $999,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $2,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

Shares of MTSI opened at $60.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -858.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $3,496,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $128,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,978 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

