Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 23,562 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.98% of Anika Therapeutics worth $35,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANIK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 164.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 567.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANIK opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a PEG ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.22. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.49.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

