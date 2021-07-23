Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 23,573 Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,573 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.82% of Hooker Furniture worth $33,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hooker Furniture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hooker Furniture by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Hooker Furniture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hooker Furniture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hooker Furniture stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $400.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.91. Hooker Furniture Co. has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $42.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $162.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

In other Hooker Furniture news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.81 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

