Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 24,339 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,339 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of HubSpot worth $35,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,302.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,119 shares of company stock valued at $25,279,844 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.21.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $587.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of -294.00 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.64 and a 1-year high of $616.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $545.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

