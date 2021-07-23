Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 30,992 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,052,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,992 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.00% of First Community Bankshares worth $31,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,818,000 after buying an additional 77,589 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $494.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.59.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. Analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.