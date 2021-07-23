Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 313,316 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,457,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 313,316 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.69% of Infinera worth $33,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Infinera by 2,325.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter valued at $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,729. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

