Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 32,838 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,838 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.00% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $31,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $90.59 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.16.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $207.89 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.