Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 62,412 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,566,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 62,412 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.38% of Interface worth $32,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,158,000 after purchasing an additional 520,178 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Interface by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 642,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217,077 shares during the period. Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its stake in Interface by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 851,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Interface by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 71,180 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $832.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $17.11.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

