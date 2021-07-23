Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 75,015 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,402,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,015 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.32% of Resources Connection worth $32,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after buying an additional 360,068 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 151.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 55,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 6.7% in the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Shares of RGP opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $515.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.