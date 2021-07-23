Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 79,276 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 79,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.70% of National Fuel Gas worth $31,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,766,000 after purchasing an additional 481,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,735,000 after purchasing an additional 379,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,399,000 after purchasing an additional 256,736 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $36,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.42.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

