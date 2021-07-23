Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,169 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.85% of RadNet worth $32,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,067,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 65,111 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of RadNet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 685,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 32.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 114,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,586. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 167.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $36.64.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti increased their target price on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

