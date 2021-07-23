Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.70% of Sonos worth $31,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Sonos by 2.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other Sonos news, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,986.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,086,324.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,875,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,945 shares of company stock worth $9,417,424. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sonos’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.