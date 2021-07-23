Diploma (LON:DPLM) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Diploma (LON:DPLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

DPLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities raised Diploma to an “add” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 2,980 ($38.93) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,924.03. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,702 ($22.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,092 ($40.40).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

